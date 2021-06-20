Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 49,493 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,493 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $22,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

