Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 126,500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 30,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 582,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after buying an additional 159,379 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.9% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 34,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 258.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $158.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

