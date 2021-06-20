Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 22,700 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $26,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $369.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.28. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

