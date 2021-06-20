Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $24.36 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $24,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,577 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.85 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.81.

