Head to Head Contrast: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 2.91% 5.62% 2.67% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

64.2% of Nutrien shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nutrien and Save Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 1 3 7 0 2.55 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutrien currently has a consensus target price of $62.89, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Nutrien’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Save Foods.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutrien and Save Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $20.91 billion 1.58 $459.00 million $1.80 32.24 Save Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Summary

Nutrien beats Save Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.

