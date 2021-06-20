Head to Head Contrast: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) & Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Genius Sports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 10.19 -$423.38 million ($4.99) -8.53 Genius Sports $114.62 million 30.94 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Genius Sports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Six Flags Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Six Flags Entertainment and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 5 7 0 2.58 Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00

Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $42.64, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. Genius Sports has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.22%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -129.33% N/A -15.41% Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Genius Sports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

