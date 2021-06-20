Head to Head Contrast: Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) versus Its Peers

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Codiak BioSciences to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million -$91.67 million -1.49 Codiak BioSciences Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.45

Codiak BioSciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Codiak BioSciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences Competitors 1118 4447 9812 185 2.58

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.33%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

