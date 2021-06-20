Head to Head Comparison: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) & DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DLocal and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.49%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than DLocal.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group 6.97% 44.94% 9.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DLocal and TriNet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group $4.03 billion 1.15 $272.00 million $3.94 17.87

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than DLocal.

Summary

TriNet Group beats DLocal on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

