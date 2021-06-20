Head to Head Analysis: Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) vs. Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Monaker Group and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Booking 1 12 13 0 2.46

Booking has a consensus target price of $2,422.72, suggesting a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monaker Group and Booking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group $50,000.00 1,060.12 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Booking $6.80 billion 13.55 $59.00 million $4.71 476.14

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Risk and Volatility

Monaker Group has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Monaker Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monaker Group and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group -33,996.25% -139.93% -86.13% Booking 12.44% -3.81% -0.80%

Summary

Booking beats Monaker Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

