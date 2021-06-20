Head-To-Head Analysis: Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) and Its Peers

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -$4.93 million -2.47 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors $1.10 billion $4.53 million 26.43

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors 594 2932 4470 87 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.87%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 19.11%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group competitors beat Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

