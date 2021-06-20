HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $201.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

