Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 326 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

