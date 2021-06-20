Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $44,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:DFIN opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $981.19 million, a P/E ratio of 244.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.