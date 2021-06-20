Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 186.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,636 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $123.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

