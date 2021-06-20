Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 22,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 34,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

