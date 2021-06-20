Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 3,221 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after buying an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,270,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 523,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

