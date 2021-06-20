Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $42,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,639 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

