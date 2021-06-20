Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $32,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

NYSE:XYL opened at $113.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

