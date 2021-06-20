Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 485 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after buying an additional 364,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 229,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 172,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 115,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,752,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALE opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

