Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 382 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,308.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

