Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 180 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Dollar General by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 129,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $212.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

