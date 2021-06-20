Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -149.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

