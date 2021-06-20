Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 675 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after buying an additional 107,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,136,000 after buying an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -226.28, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

