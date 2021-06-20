Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 182 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $246.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.81. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $258.59.

