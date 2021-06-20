Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

HPGLY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $116.55.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

