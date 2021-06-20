Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Hanmi Financial worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

