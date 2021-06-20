Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLMAF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

