H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 459.46 and a beta of 1.42.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

