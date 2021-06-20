Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 5.60% of Grid Dynamics worth $48,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,209. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $17.01 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

