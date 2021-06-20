Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

GTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,817. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,370 shares of company stock worth $2,506,526. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

