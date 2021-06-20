Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 44,500 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after buying an additional 109,083 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 757,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Stoneridge by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 60,380 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRI opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.91 million, a PE ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.92.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

