Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 12,484 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of CBIZ worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $32.78 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. Analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $172,584.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $911,400. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

