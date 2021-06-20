Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 76,616 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Agora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NASDAQ:API opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.28. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

