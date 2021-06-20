Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.78% of Vectrus worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Vectrus stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $600.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

