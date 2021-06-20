Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Graham by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $641.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $651.51. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $313.10 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

