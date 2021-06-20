Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Down to $13.22

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.64. Golar LNG shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 1,914 shares changing hands.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,468 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 403,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Golar LNG by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 233,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 65,654 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

