Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPFF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter.

SPFF stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94.

