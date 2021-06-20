Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 146,264 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $300,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

