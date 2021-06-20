Geode Capital Management LLC Has $283.17 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $283,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

