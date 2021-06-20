Geode Capital Management LLC Has $242.52 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $242,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,466.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,198.45. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

