Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 100,162 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $255,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,729,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,569,000 after acquiring an additional 310,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

