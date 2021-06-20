Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Genuine Parts worth $289,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $121.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.02. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

