Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

