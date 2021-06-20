Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Up 20.1% in May

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

GEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE GEL opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.74. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

