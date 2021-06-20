Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $2,527,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $386.40 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.50 and a twelve month high of $391.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

