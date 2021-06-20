Gatechain Token 1-Day Volume Tops $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00733093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00083199 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

