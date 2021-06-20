FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NanoXplore Inc. Issued By Cormark (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) – Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

GRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GRA opened at C$3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$550.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$4.86.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

