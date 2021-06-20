fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

