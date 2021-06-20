Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,470,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 28,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,625 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

