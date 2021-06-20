Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $44.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRG traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. 393,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,523. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

